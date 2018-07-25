Georgia Department of Corrections Seizes 7,000+ Contraband Items

From cell phones to cocaine and handmade weapons, the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) seized nearly 7,500 items from state prisons for this year's second quarter.

From cell phones to cocaine and handmade weapons, the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) seized nearly 7,500 items from state prisons for this year’s second quarter. Using full facility shakedowns, GDC officials say they are working to fight contraband from entering state facilities.

In all, the agency seized a total of 7,353 contraband items.

- Advertisement -

“We are unwavering in our fight to stay tough on crime from within and will continue to strengthen and raise the bar on our efforts,” said Commissioner Gregory C. Dozier.

Through the collaboration of our Office of Professional Standards, GDC Tactical Squads and K9 Units, the following items were confiscated between April and June 2018:

1,582 cell phones

545 cell phone chargers

148 cell phone accessories

2,644 handmade weapons

7,011.50 grams of marijuana (352 bags/balloons)

30,966.37 grams of tobacco (734 bags/balloons)

1,110.54 grams of methamphetamine (137 bags/balloons)

3 grams of cocaine (1 bags/balloons)

6,786 ounces of alcohol (308 bottles)

851 pills

26 syringes

25 SIM/SD cards

The GDC also utilized shakedown operations to detect 2,162 items in the second quarter of 2018. A total of 24 shakedowns were completed at 17 of the 33 state prisons.

Second quarter shakedown seizures included:

295 cell phones

227 cell phone chargers

1,212 handmade weapons

535.59 grams of marijuana (78 occurences)

1,492.28 grams of tobacco (50 occurences)

368.1 grams of methamphetamine (24 occurences)

1440 ounces of homemade alcohol (7 occurences)

251 unidentified pills

11 syringes

7 SIM/SD card