Bragg Jam returns this weekend with 2 days of music

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon’s biggest summer crawl is back with an extra night to enjoy bands.

Bragg Jam is celebrating its 20th anniversary Friday. The festival and concert crawl is known for bringing bands from across the country for a day filled with different genres of music.

This year, the concert crawl is bringing more than 80 bands, but will be splitting up shows between two days. Bragg Jam’s entertainment chair, Brandon Bish, says the board made the decision after hearing suggestions from concert-goers.

“‘I can’t see all 80 bands in one day.’ ‘I’m only in downtown for a few hours.’ ‘There’s a lot bands I want to see,’ Bish said people would say. “So, we took the same amount of bands and we split it to two nights or two days and we hope that will allow people to see all of the acts they want to see.”

The concerts will take place Friday, July 27 and Saturday, July 28.

Bish, who’s in charge of booking the bands, says he didn’t have too much of a hard time bringing the bands to Macon.

“There’s never any problems, we never have fights, never have anything like that,” said Bish. “It’s just a fun, overall environment and the bands love that. They love the welcome they get from Bragg Jam, and how well we take care of them and I think that reflects in their performance.”

Parking during Bragg Jam should not be a problem since the parking meters were installed this month. On Friday, the first concert begins at 6:30 PM and the parking meters stop running at 8:00 PM, so those parking near the meters will only have to pay about $2. On Saturday, the parking meters won’t be running, so you don’t have to pay to park.

