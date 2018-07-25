Bibb Co. School District Convocation’s theme “Engaging for the 21st Century”

To keep students engaged, Bibb County School District teachers are incorporating more technology into their lesson plans.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – In just one week, students in Bibb County will be going back to school. To kick-off the school year, the Bibb County School District held its convocation at Macon Coliseum this morning.

This year’s convocation’s theme, “Engaging for the 21st Century.”

“We have children that are getting ready for tomorrow’s society and we have more technology than we have ever incorporated,” Vineville Academy 2nd grade teacher Kayla Simpson said.

And that’s exactly how Bibb County teachers are planning to get their students engaged in lessons.

“Hey, you’re going to be reading this book and they’re like, ‘we wanted to be on the iPad.’ It’s something they’re interested in,” she said. “They’re doing it at home.”

To get up to high-tech speed, 200 teachers learned a few things over the summer about incorporating gadgets in their classrooms. Simpson took part in the Dig-In Through Technology summer course.

“How can we incorporate different activities, videos and hands-on things into lessons,” she said.

Bibb County School District Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones Jr. says classrooms have gotten rid of the traditional chalkboard and upgraded to touchscreen interactive panels.

Teachers also wear microphones around their neck then like surround sound, there are speakers in the ceiling so students can hear better.

“Cameras inside our classrooms and teachers can be able to record themselves,” Dr. Jones said. “Students then go home, do the work, repeat the lecture and come back with the finished product.”

Besides integrating all this technology into the classrooms, students are now able to bring smartphones and other devices.

“In the past, it was put the phones up, but now we’re going to say ‘here’s a time when you can use your phones.’ ‘Here’s now when you can research,” he said.

With boundaries and rules, students aresafe while online during lessons.

“We’re not a one-to-one school. Meaning, not every student has a device so this is great for when I run out of iPads,” Simpson said.

Dr. Jones says the district will have monthly walk-through’s to see how students and teachers are using the technology. Students starting in 3rd grade and up can bring their phones and tablets.