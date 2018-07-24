Washburn defeats Bechtel in House District 141 runoff race

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It was a night supporters had been waiting for on both sides of the run-off race between District 141 candidates Dale Washburn and Gary Bechtel, but an even more emotional win for Washburn.

The former Jones County Commissioner will now serve as District 141’s State House Representative in the Georgia General Assembly.

Washburn won tonight against his opponent Gary Bechtel with 60% of the votes out of 17 reporting precincts.

With just over 7,000 votes cast, Washburn managed to garner 4,192 votes. A word to describe his reaction–extreme gratitude.

“(I’m) just very, very grateful. Grateful to God, for all the people that helped us. We’re very humbled by that. So many people gave so much time and energy and money so we’re grateful to God for that and grateful for every vote,” he said.

Spirits were high inside of the Washburn Watch Party at Margaritias on Bowman Road as he gave a teary eyed speech.

He told supporters, friends and family tonight that he may make mistakes during his journey as a State Rep. but he will always try his best.

Bechtel called Washburn to congratulate him just after 9 PM. Bechtel says he could not have made it this far without his supporters.

“I want to say a big thank you to those who supported me. I had a lot of local support. I had a lot of people who contributed to the campaign and I wan to thank them immensely for their support,” said Bechtel.

Bechtel says he plans to take some time off and go to the beach with his family. As for politics, he says that’s up to the Lord. If a door opens, he will consider it.