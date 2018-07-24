Second female firefighter joins Milledgeville Fire Department

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Milledgeville Fire Department (MFD) hired its second female firefighter this month.

Heather Nation, 25, joined the department Tuesday, July 17. In addition, she’s maintaining her position as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) in the Greene County.

Nation says becoming a firefighter has become a lifelong dream of hers.

“It was always what I wanted to do. Nothing else even came close,” she said. “When most girls my age wanted to be a nurse all I wanted to be was a firefighter.”

Nation hopes she can she can be a role model for other girls wanting to be a firefighter.

The first female firefighter, Gail Register, MFD hire was in the 1980’s.