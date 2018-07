BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) -UPDATE: The Byron Police Department confirms officers are working the scene. No shots have been fire and no one was hurt, according to Facebook.





——————————————————————————————————-

- Advertisement -

Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese confirms there is a man barricaded at a Comfort Suites Hotel in Byron.

A S.W.A.T team is at the scene.

This story is developing. 41NBC’s Tanya Modersitzki is heading to the scene.