Meet your democratic candidates for State House Dist. 144’s runoff election

TWIGGS COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – There are only a couple of hours left for you to get out and cast your ballot. One of the hot races in tonight’s election is the democratic run-off election for State House District 144.

That area covers seven counties including Twiggs and Wilkinson. Jessica Walden and Gregory Odoms are vying for a spot in the November election.

Walden says she’s an advocate for women and children. She says it’s rewarding to see people coming out to vote for a second time.

“It all starts local so I think no matter what happens, I hope that new people continue to run for office. Fresh new voices come and work on campaigns and get involved and get engaged. Everything from voting and being involved, but more than anything, it’s time for the torch to be passed to some of us,” she said.

We made numerous attempts to reach out to Gregory Odoms, but we have not gotten a response.

The winner of the runoff will face Republican Danny Mathis in November.