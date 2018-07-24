Masked man robs Macon convenience store

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are searching for the man who robbed a Flash Floods store in Macon.

It happened at the location on Vineville Avenue just before 9:30 Monday night.

Deputies say the man was wearing a mask when he walked into the store with a gun, and demanded money. Deputies say he drove off in a car headed toward Forest Hill Road.

No one was hurt.

If you were in the area when this happened, or have information that could help investigators, call The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.