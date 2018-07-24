Macon Water Authority District 1 candidates prepare for run-off election

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – Another big race on the ballot is for the Macon Water Authority District One seat.

It’s Anissa Jones’ second time running against Dorothy Black. Jones wants to bring new habits to the Macon Water Authority by changing how it disinfects the water to make it safer for the environment. Currently, the authority uses chlorine gas.

“We need some new fresh perspectives on the things that are happening in our city right now. We need to think more futuristic and not just thinking about what’s happening right at this moment. How do we make sure that Macon is the place we want it to be 20 years, 30 years from now,” Jones said.

Dorothy Black has 21 years of experience with serving the community at the Macon Water Authority. She says she’s not done helping the people of east Macon get the resources they need.

“They seem to be very pleased with the services that I’m doing and I enjoy working with people and helping people and to know that I’m helping them when they really need help because everybody needs water,” Black said.

Black says this would be her last term, if elected.