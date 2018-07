The Associated Press is reporting that Secretary of State Kemp beats Lt. Gov. Cagle in GOP runoff for Georgia governor.

ATLANTA, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Associated Press is reporting that Secretary of State Kemp beats Lt. Gov. Cagle in GOP runoff for Georgia governor.

The win comes after President Trump’s endorsement of Kemp.

- Advertisement -

Casey Cagle has called Kemp to concede the race.