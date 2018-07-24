Casey Cagle “thrilled” to have governor’s endorsement and sheriffs’ support

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle made a stop in Macon Monday afternoon. The visit was part of his nine city ‘Fly Around’ tour for his gubernatorial campaign before Tuesday’s run-off election.

Cagle talked about how he will continue creating jobs, and emphasized on making education a top priority by encouraging more college and career academies and duel enrollment.

He says if he wins the race, within his first mont he wants to exempt all retirement income for veterans in the state. Cagle’s opponent, Brian Kemp was endorsed by President Trump last week.

He says that doesn’t affect him because Governor Nathan Deal is supporting him.

“I think that the people of Georgia will recognize and trust and respect the governor of the state and they know how he’s led us. They know he can honor the prosperity we have felt and I think that they’re going to take his word for who best candidate in this race really is,” Cagle said.

“We’re from Georgia, we know Georgia, we know Georgia better than anybody, those 100 sheriffs,” Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said.