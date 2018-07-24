Bibb County deputies giving away free school supplies during event

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure students start the school year off with supplies.

Children, ages 6 to 17, must be present to receive the free school supplies during the Back-to-School Fun Fest.

It will be held, Thursday, July 16th at the Wiliiam S. Hutchings College and Career Center located at 1780 Anthony Road. The event starts at 5:00 PM and is expected to end at 7 PM.

You can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Outreach Section at 478-803-2710 for more information.