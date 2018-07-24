Best friends: book festival, author, coffee shop and great scones

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jaimie Miller and Victoria Hawkins are best friends. So it makes sense the two women own a fantastic business called “Between Friends Coffee Shop” in Warner Robins.

Over the weekend the two held the Middle Georgia Indie Book Festival at their coffee shop on Highway 96.

They say people from around the state came to meet about a dozen local authors. Jaimie Miller runs the business with Victoria and somehow finds time to write. She has two books out. One is called Don’t Forget You Love Me, the other is a book of poems.

The dynamic duo also pours love into made from scratch pastries. They said their Maple Pecan Scones and Chocolate Scones are very popular. And good luck trying to get your hands on their award winning Cinnamon Rolls.

Watch the full interview with Jaimie Miller, Victoria Hawkins and 41NBC News anchor Ty Wilson right here.