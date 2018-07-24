Anti-Gun and Drug festival set to take place at Macon park

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An organization is hoping to take 500 guns off the streets during a festival happening at Central City Park this weekend.

Best Expression Production is behind the Anti-Gun & Drug Festival that’s set to take place Saturday, July 28th.

Organizers say there will be food, entertainment, vendors, literature, and so much more.

The event is in response to the growing number of shootings happening in the area.

It will be held from 3 PM until 7 PM.

For more information, contact James Brown at 478-461-8218.