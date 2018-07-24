Anissa Jones beats Dorothy Black in Macon Water Authority race

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After about 20 years on the Macon Water Authority board, Dorothy Black is leaving her seat.

Anissa Jones is taking the District 1 seat after beating Black in the runoff race. Jones had nearly 57% of the votes, and Black 43%.

This isn’t Jones’ first time running against Black for the seat. In 2014, Jones lost to the Black.

Jones says she’s excited to bring a new perspective to the board.

“We need some new fresh perspectives on the things that are happening in our city right now. We need to think more futuristic and not just thinking about what’s happening right at this moment. How do we make sure that Macon is the place we want it to be 20 years 30 years from now?,” said Jones.