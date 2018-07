MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Who doesn’t like a good party?

The Houston County Health Department is throwing a back to school party for kids between 12 and 17.

- Advertisement -

They plan on teaching kids fitness and healthy living. There will be fun games and great prizes.

The event will be at Peavy Park, in Warner Robins, Saturday, July 28, from 5 PM to 9 PM. Watch the full interview with Chris Sikes and 41NBC News anchor Ty Wilson right here.