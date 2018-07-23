MWA lifts advisory, OK to swim in Ocmulgee River Tributary

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Water Authority says the portion of the Ocmulgee River that was closed following a sewage spill last week is safe.

MWA lifted the advisory, Monday afternoon, for the Ocmulgee River from Amerson River Park to the Spring Street boat landing.

The organization says it has reviewed information and sampling results from the spill site. It happened Wednesday from a manhole located in the 1700 block of Walnut Street.

Officials recommended that people refrain from that part of the river after the spill discharged into the Vineville Branch, a tributary to the Ocmulgee River.