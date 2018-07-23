Macon lawyer is released from jail after charged with contempt of court

The Columbus judge that pressed charges, also signed for her release.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – A Macon lawyer is out of jail after spending the weekend behind bars.

Veronica Brinson turned herself in to the Bibb County jail, Friday. This comes after a Columbus judge charged her for contempt of court for allegedly ignoring his orders.

That same judge signed for her to be released this morning just after 11.

“They’ve treated her like a common criminal, before her peers and before this community at-large. So we want her to know, she does not stand alone and her reputation will be restored,” former mayor C. Jack Ellis said.

Brinson says she can’t speak on what lead up to her arrest because the case is still pending. But she says she just wants to serve her community in peace.

She is expected to be back in court August 3rd.