Macon-Bibb commission to vote on property tax increase of nearly 25%

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Commission will hold three public hearings to discuss a property tax increase.

The county commission will vote on a 4.365 millage rate increase, resulting in a millage rate of 21.848. The proposed tax increase for a home of a fair market of $125,000 is about $187.70.

The county commission voted to reinstate funding to 24 outside agencies a few weeks ago, but in order to fund them, the county would need to raise property taxes.

The commission will hold a public hearing July 30, 2018 at 10 AM and then again at 6 PM. The third hearing is August 7, 2018 at 4 PM.