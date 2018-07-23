Coach’s Corner: Greg Moore, FPD Vikings

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Coach Greg Moore is now the senior man in Middle Georgia high school sports with Barney Hester gone, getting ready for his 19th season at FPD.

His 18th season was a decent one, finishing with a winning record of 8-4 and a victory over Tattnall in the first round of the playoffs.

Last year was the best offensive team in five years for the Vikings, averaging 32 points-per-game, but will need to replace quarterback Dalton Cox.

The Vikings will return four players on defense, and as with the QB void on offense, will need to find a way replace leading tackler Ryan Jones.

FPD will be in Region 7-A with Stratford, Mount de Sales, Tattnall, Twiggs County, and Wilkinson County.

First game for the Vikings will be on August 24th at Howard.