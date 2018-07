MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff deputies need your help finding a man they say is connected to a shooting investigation.

Deputies are trying to track down 27-year-old Montago Mann.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning on Case Street. Deputies found 28-year-old John Ellison with a gunshot wound to the chest just before 1 AM.

If you know where Mann is, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.