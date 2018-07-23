15 people shot in Toronto; woman and gunman killed, girl critically hurt

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Two people were dead, including the gunman, after a man opened fire in Toronto on Sunday night. Fourteen people plus the gunman were struck in what police described as an “exchange of gunfire.”

The shooting was reported at about 10 p.m. ET in the Greektown neighborhood. The shooter was pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said. A young woman was also killed, and a girl aged about 10 was critically injured, he said.

Saunders said 15 people in total, including the gunman, were “struck by gunfire.” He said he wouldn’t “get into the minutiae of the investigation,” leaving unclear how many people were shot by the gunman and how many may have been struck by cross-fire or richocheting bullets.

Police escort civilians from the scene of a shooting Sunday night in Toronto.Frank Gunn / AP

“I know that it could have been worse,” said Saunders, who said the shooter was armed with a handgun. He said he couldn’t speak to any motive so early in the investigation.

Mayor John Tory urged residents to remain calm pending the investigation, even though “I’m angry when these kinds of things happen in the city — a lot of people are angry.”

“There are too many people carrying around guns,” he said, adding: “We have a gun problem, and I just hope that everything will be done by the people who have responsibility.”

No other details were immediately available, including the ages and sexes of most of the victims.

Greektown is centered on Danforth Avenue, one of Toronto’s busiest streets.