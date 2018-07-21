Vice President Pence set to attend rally in Macon supporting Kemp for Governor

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Vice President Mike Pence will attend a rally in Macon Saturday, in support of Brian Kemp’s campaign for Governor.

Pence will be at the Macon Centreplex around 4 PM.

His arrival comes a couple of days after President Donald trump tweeted his endorsement for Kemp in the Republican runoff against Lt. Governor Casey Cagle. Trump highlighted Kemp’s stance on illegal immigration and support for gun rights.

Kemp has positioned himself as an outsider and a quote “politically incorrect conservative.”

The winner of Tuesday’s runoff faces Democrat Stacey Abrams in November.