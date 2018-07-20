Two men injured following shooting at West Macon apartment complex

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are looking for the person who shot two men outside an apartment complex Friday morning.

It happened at the Majestic Garden Apartments on Rocky Creek Road just before 5 AM.

Deputies say the victims were getting out of a car when someone started firing shots.

18-year-old Tyveontae King and 20-year-old Raymond Respress were found in a hallway. Both men had injuries to one of their legs.

Right now, deputies do not have a description of a suspect.

If you can help with this investigation, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.