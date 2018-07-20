Swimming Discouraged Due to Sewage Spill in Ocmulgee River Tributary

The Macon Water Authority is discouraging swimming in portions of the Ocmulgee River following Wednesday's major sewage spill.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Water Authority is discouraging swimming in portions of the Ocmulgee River following Wednesday’s major sewage spill.

The spill happened around 2:00PM Wednesday from a manhole located at 1701 Walnut Street. MWA sewer conveyance crews were able to stop the manhole from overflowing. But Thursday morning the crews returned to the site and found the manhole overflowing again. Crews were unsuccessful in removing the blockage and a contractor was called for by-pass pumping.

- Advertisement -

The by-pass pumping was completed Thursday evening. And the manhole stopped overflowing at approximately 8:30PM.

MWA reports that an estimated 4,038,693 gallons of sewage spilled from the system.

Because the spill discharged into Vineville Branch, a tributary to the Ocmulgee River, the MWA’s recommendation is that there is no swimming or direct water contact in the Ocmulgee River from below the South take-out at Amerson River Park to the Spring Street landing until we have results from our sampling.

Results should return on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at approximately 1:30PM.