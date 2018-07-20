Severe storms possible in Middle Georgia this weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Severe weather will be possible across Middle Georgia this weekend as a cold front stretches into the southeast.

A complex of storms will likely produce the most severe weather Friday across Kentucky and Tennessee. As the system moves southeast, there’s a good chance it will start to fizzle out but may still produce some strong/severe storms in North Georgia.

Middle Georgia has no risk of severe weather Friday night. If anything, general, non-threatening thunderstorms may occur.

Saturday, however, poses a different situation for Middle Georgia.

The approaching cold front, surges of energy in the atmosphere and additional energy produced from the sun during the daytime could result in scattered severe storms across Middle Georgia.

The timing would mainly be in the afternoon through overnight hours.

Any storms that turn severe will threaten damaging winds (30-60 mph), hail, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall. The tornado threat remains very low.

Isolated severe storms will also be possible across Middle Georgia Sunday afternoon.

Make sure you have a way to get severe weather warnings this weekend.

