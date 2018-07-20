Israel strikes Gaza after its soldiers come under fire

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

JERUSALEM — Israeli forces carried a series of “wide-scale” airstrikes and deployed tanks against Hamas military targets along the Gaza Strip on Friday, killing at least four Palestinians, officials said.

The strikes took place after Israel Defense Forces soldiers came under fire in a “severe shooting attack” Friday afternoon, the Israeli military said. It did not specify the condition of the soldiers.

Palestinians react with bloodied hands outside a Hamas outpost that was struck by Israeli bombardment near Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on July 20, 2018.Said Khatib / AFP – Getty Images

“Hamas chose to escalate the security situation — and will bear the consequences for its actions,” the IDF said in a statement, later tweeting that its fighter jets had struck 15 targets, including “weaponry warehouses” and “equipment storage.”

The Palestinian Health Ministry told NBC News that three Palestinians were killed by Israeli airstrikes and another was killed by sniper fire at the border fence. And at least 20 protesters were wounded, the ministry said.

The strikes raised fears of a wider conflict in the region. The United Nations pleaded with all sides to “step back from the brink” of war.

Weekly clashes at the Israel-Gaza border have kept tensions high for months. More than 130 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the protests started on March 30.

The protests are partly meant to draw attention to the Israeli-Egyptian blockade imposed after Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007.

Israel has said it is defending its sovereign border.

The nation accuses Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza, of using the protests to disguise attempts to break through the border fence to attack Israeli soldiers and civilians.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli’s defense minister, Avigdor Lieberman, visited Sderot, an Israeli town near Gaza that has been pummeled by Palestinian rockets in recent years.

“The leaders of Hamas force us into a situation of no choice, a situation in which we will have to embark on a wide and painful military operation,” Lieberman told reporters at a meeting with Sderot residents.

“I think that all the responsibility in this case is for the heads of Hamas. But unfortunately, the residents of Gaza will have to pay the price,” Lieberman added.

Lawahez Jabari reported from Jerusalem, and Daniel Arkin reported from New York.