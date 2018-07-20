Houston Co. Back to School Bash gives out thousands of backpacks

Over 2,000 backpacks were given to students, with supplies in them, to get them ready for the first day.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – The first day of school is August 1st, that’s just over a week away.

And the Houston County Housing Authority and the Houston County School District are helping make school shopping less of a financial burden.

The Houston County Back to School Bash took place Friday morning at C.B Watson Primary Elementary School. Hundreds of families lined up to grab free backpacks with supplies inside.

“Parents with multiple kids, getting book-bags might be a chore, but when you get a free one and it’s a nice bag and it has supplies to get the kids started. It has paper, pencils, crayons, pens, everything the kids need to start back to school,” mother Sheree Dudley said.

“The need is, we’re making sure we provide the backpacks. We put school supplies inside of those backpacks. They have two or three kids, that’s a burden. That’s taken off for those kids,” Warner Robins Housing Authority Director of Programs Sharon Rogers said.

According to Rogers, they gave out 2,000 backbags. Barbers from Central Georgia Technical College also gave free haircuts. Plus there was plenty of food, activities and bounce houses.