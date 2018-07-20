Culver’s Defense Team to bring in new witnesses in Day 5

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Prosecutorsi have rested their case in the criminal trial that may put a man behind bars.

Progressive Consulting CEO Isaac Culver is facing charges for his involvement in the 2012 Bibb County Schools Fraud Scandal that costed the district millions.

Culver’s defense attorneys plan to bring in a few expert witnesses of their own in Day 5 of court proceedings.

This comes one day after Defense Attorney John Garland motioned to have charges dropped against his client due to insufficient evidence, based on the indictment. His request was denied by Judge Narc Treadwell.

More than likely, this will be the jury’s last day before they make a decision on whether there’s enough evidence to support a guilty verdict or not.

Proceedings begin at 8:00 am. For live updates on the trial, follow @JoiReports on twitter.