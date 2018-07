MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Tickets go on sale next week for Jason Aldean’s “Concert for the Kids” in Macon.

The country music star is set to be in town Thursday, September 6th.

The 3rd annual concert is a charity event for the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital at Navicent Health.

Aldean’s last two concerts for the hospital raised more than $1.2 million.

Tickets will go on sale next Friday, July 27th. You’ll find them here.