Macon man gets prison time for shooting woman in the stomach

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man will spend nearly a decade in prison for shooting a woman in the stomach during a scuffle.

30-year-old Kevin Johnson pleaded guilty to aggravated assault this week.

Back in 2017 Johnson’s ex-girlfriend and two other women found him inside her home on Hawkinsville Avenue without her knowledge. When the women asked him to leave, Johnson pulled out a gun and threatened to kill the women. They were able to get Johnson outside, and that’s when he fired several shots into the home injuring one of the women.

He was sentenced to 15 years, eight of them in prison.