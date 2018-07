MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There’s an opportunity next week for you to ask questions about the consolidated government in Macon-Bibb County.

Mayor Pro Tem Al Tillman will hold a series of public forums around the county beginning July 26th. Thursday’s meeting will be held at Claystone Park on Mosley Dixon Road at 6 PM.

You can learn more about the budget, trash, and recycling services, as well as how to pay your taxes.

Dates for the other three forums have not been set.