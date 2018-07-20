Mother accused of using her hands “aggressively” causing child’s death

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A judge denied bond Friday afternoon for the mother charged with murder in the death of her one-year-old son.

De’Yuntis Pounds was found dead at a home in the Pendleton Home Housing Complex on Houston Avenue Wednesday morning.

According to an arrest warrant, 21-year-old Carla Pounds used her hands in an “offensive, aggressive manner,” causing the death of the baby.

She was initially charged with cruelty to children however it was upgraded to murder Thursday.

