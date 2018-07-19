Twiggs Co. Commissioners look to find solutions for county employee’s health insurance

Commissioners are looking into several options for health insurance that will fit within the budget.

TWIGGS COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – Twiggs County employees are waiting to see what’s going to happen with their health insurance. Twiggs County Commissioners approved fiscal year 2019’s budget, but with it includes changes to county employee’s insurance.

Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Mitchum told 41NBC last week, he’s worried about commissioners possibly cutting county employee’s dependents from coverage. Making county employees like Mitchum to pay 100-percent of the coverage for his dependents.

Chairman at-large with Twiggs County Commissioners Ken Fowler says he can’t go too much into detail, but commissioners are looking into several options to come up with a solution in the budget for health insurance.

Commissioners will hold a meeting, Friday 20th at 5 p.m to discuss the matter.