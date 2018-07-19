Humidity hangs around, summertime storms daily

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – As a stationary front continues to sit across the Deep South, moisture in the atmosphere has no where to go but stay put.

For that reason, showers and storms will be likely daily and it will feel even hotter than the actual temperature.

High temperatures Friday afternoon will be mainly in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. A few showers and storms will be possible, but they’re more likely to be isolated than scattered.

Adding in the humidity, it will feel more like the upper 90’s in Middle Georgia Friday, but more like the low 100’s through the weekend.

