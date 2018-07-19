Discover Middle Georgia: Hay House

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Most homes in Middle Georgia are styled from the antebellum period, but one mansion in Macon exemplifies a specific European style.

Macon’s own Hay House is one of two national historic landmarks in the city, designated as a significant historic home for its architectural uniqueness and advanced technological methods used during the mid-nineteenth century.

In the span of a century, three different families resided in the house and opened its doors to host Macon socialites for gatherings and parties.

“Those owners very often welcomed many people into the house, particularly the Hays in their last years, and I think because it has been a public site with admission and events that it has become something of a showplace for Macon,” says Jonathan Poston, Director of the Hay House.

Coming up Friday on 41NBC News at 6, Kristen Kennedy will take us inside the Hay House and trace back the history of the families who called the mansion home.