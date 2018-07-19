Coach’s Corner: J.T. Wall, John Milledge Trojans

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For the John Milledge Trojans, losing in the second round was actually a step back for a team coming off a state title in 2016. In his 8th season as head coach, J.T. Wall says he couldn’t have been prouder of his boys.

“We felt like we had a good squad,” said Coach Wall, comparing his 2017 team to the 2016 state championship squad. “Lost a lot of good linemen, a lot of good players to graduation that year.”

The 10-2 Trojans lost to the eventual state champion Valwood after beating Bethlehem Christian in the first round.

“Just proud of the guys that came out and won 10 games,” Coach Wall said.

The offense will be carried by running back Ahmad Folston, who rushed for 700 yards as a backup, and returning quarterback Brandon Bellflower who now holds the school’s single season passing record.

It’ll be a brotherly affair for the defense, as a couple of sibling linebackers will be counted on to anchor the Trojans. Jacob Presswood was the team’s leading tackler in 2017, and will be joined by his brother Jarrod.

John Milledge will play in Region 4-3A with Augusta Prep, Westminster, and Bethlehem Christian.

First game for J.T. Wall’s crew will be on August 24th at Gatewood.