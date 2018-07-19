Cat of the Week: Ziggy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Our Cat of the Week is Ziggy. Ziggy is a wonderful kitten.

- Advertisement -

Deborah Reddish from Kitty City Cat Rescue said Ziggy is a playful kitten that will make a great pet for a family. Ziggy has a great deal of energy and loves to play.

If you would like to adopt Ziggy or any other cat just call Kitty City Rescue at 478-305-7799.

For more information about how to adopt or donate, stop by Kitty City Cat Rescue located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page.