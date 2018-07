MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Film writer Ty Manns will be part of a special screening of one of his films at a church in Macon this week.

Manns along with actress Karen Cox will be at Mount Moriah Baptist Church Friday.

- Advertisement -

The church is showing the movie “A Question of Faith.” It stars Kim Fields and Richard T. Jones.

The event starts at 7 PM.

Mount Moriah Baptist Church is located at 2789 Millerfield Road.

You can call 478-957-3861 for more information.