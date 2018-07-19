More Hepatitis A cases in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More hepatitis a cases are popping up in middle Georgia. That’s why the North Central Health District is urging you to get vaccinated for the virus.

Officials say five cases have been reported in the area, and that’s more than the total number of cases reported in 2017.

Several states across the U.S. including Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, California, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Utah, and West Virginia are experiencing outbreaks. If you’re traveling to or coming from these areas, officials are encouraging you to protect yourself against the virus.

“Wash your hands before you eat, before you prepare meals. if you are caring for someone that does have hepatitis a, it does spread very easily, so its important to make sure you wash your hands either dealing with their waste, or just interacting with them or any bodily fluids might be coming in contact with you,” says Michael Hokanson, with NCHD.

In order to get the vaccination, you will need to make an appointment by calling your local health department. The organization does accept walk-ins.

If you don’t have insurance, health professionals will try to find a way to get you the vaccine.

