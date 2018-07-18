Perry’s Hayward to reimburse area teachers for classroom purchases

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former Perry Panther and current Los Angeles Charger Casey Hayward plans to help more than a dozen middle Georgia teachers this weekend.

Hayward’s Hands, the defensive back’s charity, will reimburse teachers up to $50 for items they’ve bought for their classrooms.

- Advertisement -

Here’s the catch–they want you to register on the event’s EventBrite page. Less than 20 spots remain as of Wednesday, July 18. Click here to register.

Make sure you bring your Eventbrite ticket, receipt(s) that show classroom purchases and your teacher identification card.

The event at Houston County Public Library in Perry is Saturday, July 21 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.