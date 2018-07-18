Middle Georgia State University’s aviation program partners with Delta Airlines

The program allows students to have a mentorship with Delta.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – Delta Airlines is partnering with eight colleges across the county and Middle Georgia State University is one of them.

The agreement will help students in MGSU’s Aviation Program pathways become a Delta pilot.

This will allow students to go through the program and get a leg up on the hiring process for Delta. Student’s will be able to go from school to an actual cockpit with Delta.

“Delta is obviously a leader in the industry and we like to think that we’re a leader in the teaching industries, so it’s a big step for Middle Georgia State University’s Aviation Program,” MGSU Associate Chief Flight Instructor Chad Fischer said.

Students can choose to shadow either Delta’s Regional Carrier or the airline’s private jet charter side.