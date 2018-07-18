Clay Tippins backs Brian Kemp for Governor

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former Republican Primary candidate Clay Tippins says he is endorsing Brian Kemp for Governor of Georgia.

Tippins made the announced Wednesday on 41Today.

“I want to back Brian Kemp because I don’t want Stacey Abrams to be my Governor. I don’t want Casey Cagle to be my Governor. My criteria is simple. Can I trust the person? Do they have integrity? I think Brian Kemp passes the integrity test,” says Tippins.

He also talked about the secret recording he said he has of Casey Cagle. Tippins told 41NBC’s Ty Wilson that on the recording Cagle admits to voting for a “bad” bill to prevent Hunter Hill from getting Super PAC money.