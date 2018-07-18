Coliseum Medical Centers E.R $7-million expansion includes helipad

In addition to the helipad, the expansion includes five new beds in the E.R, making a total of 29. The project includes updates to existing equipment, a new CT scan and cardiac monitors.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – It appears the sky is the limit when it comes to caring for patients at Coliseum Medical Centers.

The hospital has added a helipad. It’s part of Coliseum’s $7-million emergency room face-lift. Emergency room officials say the helipad will help patients from rural Georgia get medical attention faster.

It also allows health care professionals to transport blood quickly.

“Stroke patient for instance, we need them here within an hour if they need to be transported out of here for cases that we can’t handle. We need to get them out of here right away either to Augusta or to Atlanta or else where that we see fit,” Dr. John Shivdat, the Coliseum Medical Centers E.R Medical Director, said.

Coliseum also expanded the ambulance canopy to help get patients in faster.