Coach’s Corner: Sheddrick “Spoon” Risper, Westside Seminoles

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s the 10th season at Westside for coach Sheddrick “Spoon” Risper, coming off an 8-4 season in 2017.

The Seminoles reached the playoffs and came away with a victory over Windsor Forest before losing in the second round to Liberty County.

The points-per-game for the offense has had a less-than-stellar trend of decreasing over the last three seasons. A reversal of that fortune will have to be shouldered by second year starting quarterback Victor Dixon, and Coach Spoon’s own son, Scooter Risper.

The defense held up last year, allowing only a shade under 13 points a game.

The Seminoles will compete in Region 4-3A with Rutland, Central, Jackson, Kendrick, Pike County, and Peach County.

First game will be on August 17th versus Southwest.