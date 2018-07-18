Back to school clinic offering health screenings for students in Macon-Bibb County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There are two opportunities for you to take care of your child’s back-to-school health needs.

The Macon-Bibb County Health Department is holding its annual Back to School Clinic from 9 AM until 1 PM on July 21st and July 28th.

Free backpacks and school supplies will be given to children with up-to-date immunizations and dental screenings while supplies last. Children who receive the health services on those days are also eligible for the free backpacks.

Call 478-749-0144 for more information.