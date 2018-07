MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An autopsy will be performed on a one-year-old boy found dead at a home in Macon Wednesday morning.

Bibb County deputies say the child’s mother found the infant unresponsive at the home on Houston Avenue around 10:20 AM. The child was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

If you have any information, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.