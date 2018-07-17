Waitr delivers to more Middle Georgia cities

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A relatively new food delivery service is expanding it’s reach beyond Macon. Waitr will begin to serve customers in Kathleen, Warner Robins, and Centerville. Jerel Inge is a Restaurant Success Manager for Waitr. He said, you order food, Waitr picks it up and brings it to you. Officials at Waitr told us they have more than 100 drivers in Middle Georgia. They also said their drivers are employed by Waitr. Check out the full interview with Jerel Inge and 41NBC News anchor Ty Wilson that aired on 41Today.