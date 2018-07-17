Newtown Macon’s Entrepreneurs Academy offers $5,000 to one aspiring business owner

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Newtown Macon is giving community members with dreams of entrepreneurship a chance to learn from the experts and potentially win $5,000 toward their idea.

The organization launched its Entrepreneurs Academy.

The course will allow a maximum of 25 aspiring applicants to get training and knowledge on how to start and run a small business.

“The program will be tailored to business ideas that fit the downtown area. That is the mission and focus of Newtown Macon so we are really focused on folks serving the growing needs here.” said Newtown’s Bethany Rogers.

Applications are now available online and if you need a hard copy, you can stop by Newtown’s office on Poplar St. Enrollment will close on August 6th at 5:00 PM. You can find the link here.

The fall course is about three months long and those chosen will need to be available for classes every other Tuesday from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM starting in September.

If you’re unable to pay tuition, Rogers says they’re offering scholarships that reduce the price significantly.