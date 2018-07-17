July cold front heads toward Middle Georgia, bringing more storm chances

Good evening,

Scattered storms continued this afternoon and evening bringing heavy rain and lightning to Middle Georgia.



By tomorrow a cold front heads south and brings cooler, drier air to areas of Tennessee and North Georgia. Unfortunately the cold front doesn’t quite make it past Middle Georgia, so temperatures and dewpoint remain high (pretty much it stays miserable with high humidity and highs in the 90’s).



By Thursday storm chances hang around and so do 90’s and 80’s for high temperatures. Keep the umbrella handy through the week as the cold front hangs around Middle Georgia.

